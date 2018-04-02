Pro-independence activists lift barriers at Barcelona toll road

Dozens of members of a radical pro-independence Catalan group took over part of a highway near Barcelona this afternoon (April 1), opening barriers at toll booths so motorists did not have to pay.

Video shows members of the Committee for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) covering security cameras with bin bags, removing barriers at tolls and waving motorists through.

Ex-Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Germany last week and faces extradition to Spain on rebellion charges.