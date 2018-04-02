Baby Wombat Climbs Up Carer's Pant Legs to Avoid Wet Grass

Wildlife carer Lindy Butcher enjoyed a few laughs on April 1 when a baby wombat in her care at at Canberra’s ACT Wildlife sanctuary ventured up both her pant legs to avoid wet grass.“I had actually got him out a couple of times and put him back on the grass but he went straight back up my leg again,” Lindy told Storyful. “When we’re inside and he wants to be picked up, he just stands on his back legs and puts his front feet on my legs.” Credit: ACT Wildlife Australia via Storyful