Irish Journalist Pulls April Fool's Prank on his Kids

Philip-Boucher Hayes decided to prank his kids on April Fool’s Day before they could prank him. He told his daughters they must attend school on Easter Sunday and Monday to make up for the days they missed during the Beast From the East snow storms.Philip created a fake text message from his daughters’ school saying they had to attend class. Anna (9) and Robin (6), were dressed and ready to walk to the bus stop when Philip let them in on the prank. Credit: Philip Boucher-Hayes via Storyful