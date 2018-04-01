Deaths Reported After Tropical Cyclone Josie Causes Heavy Flooding in Fiji

Four people were reported to have died in Fiji as a result of heavy floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Josie on April 1.Heavy rain and winds from the category one cyclone caused major flooding in parts of the country.Radio NZ reported that police had recovered the bodies of four people washed away by the flood waters, and were still searching for a fifth.Fiji National Disaster Management Office urged pedestrians and motorists to refrain from crossing floodwaters and use caution when driving. Credit: Shabneel Prasad Maharaj via Storyful