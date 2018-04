The pilot of a vintage warplane was lucky to escape unharmed after colliding with an object shortly after landing at the Warbirds over Wanaka airshow in New Zealand on March 31.Stuff.co.nz reported the Yak 3 plane’s right wing was “seriously damaged” in the incident but pilot Arthur Dovey managed to climb from the wreckage to safety.The crash delayed proceedings at the airshow by around 35 minutes. Credit: Janos Radi via Storyful