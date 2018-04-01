Cute Bat Shows Off Stretchy, Amazing Wings

Bat rescuer Denise Wade, from Queensland, showed one of her charges cleaning its extremely stretchy wings.The video showed the incredible properties of the multi-use thin piece of skin that allows flying foxes to fly and protect themselves.She described the membrane as akin to a human eyelid. The bat in the video can be seen twisting and turning underneath its wing, stretching the limb outwards as it cleans itself underneath.“Such is the amazingly fast reparative nature of wing membrane that even large holes close quickly and bats can and do fly with considerably sized holes in their wings,” Wade wrote. Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful