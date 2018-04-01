Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration

An Israeli drone dropped multiple tear gas bombs over demonstrations east of Gaza City near the border fence on March 30.In this footage, a drone is seen in the sky and then against the backdrop of the border fence. While the footage is edited, it then shows the drone, or one of the same make, landing on the other side of the border fence from the photographer.Multiple other videos posted online show the same scene.Palestinian Land Day commemorations mark the anniversary of the shooting deaths of six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land more than 40 years ago.Other footage from Friday’s demonstration showed live bullets being fired at protesters gathered near the border fence in Gaza, with local news reporting at least 14 people were killed and another 1,400 injured.The Israeli Defense Force also posted footage from the Israeli side of the fence showing the large demonstration and protesters throwing rocks towards IDF forces, who responded with what appeared to be tear gas. Credit: Shady Salfite via Storyful