'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators gathered at the Gaza-Israel border to mark Land Day on March 30.Thousands of Palestinians gathered along the Gaza – Israel boarder to commemorate the anniversary of the fatal shooting of six Palestinian citizens of Israel, as they protested the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land, more than 40 years ago.Haaretz reported that Israel was to deploy over 100 snipers along the border ahead of the planned protest, and orders to fire could be issued by lower ranking officers, a change from standard procedure.Al Jazeera, citing Palestinian authorities, reported that two people were shot dead in Rafah, where this video was described as being shot.The video shows a group of men in prayer. One man stands and stumbles from the scene and is carried away. The uploader, who describes himself as a journalist and photographer from Rafah, said the man was struck by sniper fire. Credit: Adli Abu Taha via Storyful