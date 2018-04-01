News

'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators gathered at the Gaza-Israel border to mark Land Day on March 30.Thousands of Palestinians gathered along the Gaza – Israel boarder to commemorate the anniversary of the fatal shooting of six Palestinian citizens of Israel, as they protested the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land, more than 40 years ago.Haaretz reported that Israel was to deploy over 100 snipers along the border ahead of the planned protest, and orders to fire could be issued by lower ranking officers, a change from standard procedure.Al Jazeera, citing Palestinian authorities, reported that two people were shot dead in Rafah, where this video was described as being shot.The video shows a group of men in prayer. One man stands and stumbles from the scene and is carried away. The uploader, who describes himself as a journalist and photographer from Rafah, said the man was struck by sniper fire. Credit: Adli Abu Taha via Storyful

0401_1800_PER-Quinns
1:21

Police called to shut down teen party in Perth
0401_1800_PER-Buried
1:40

Father reveals how he feared being buried alive in deep cave
0401_1800_PER-Boat
1:31

Men who survived boat capsize say they almost gave up
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
Family shocked to find alligator in their backyard pool
0:17

Family shocked to find alligator in their backyard pool
0401_1800_ADL-Rescue
0:17

Rescue crews spent more than six hours rescuing trapped boy
0401_1800_ADL-Arson
1:25

Police hunting arsonists who torched a home in Adelaide
0401_1800_ADL-CCTV
1:49

Security cameras capture the moment couple attacked

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'