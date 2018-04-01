Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests

Israel Defense Forces Border Police broke up a group of protesters at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate on March 31, participating in what was described as a show of solidarity and mourning for those killed in Land Day clashes in Gaza a day earlier.At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators gathered at the Gaza-Israel border to mark Land Day on March 30.Thousands of Palestinians gathered along the Gaza – Israel border to commemorate the anniversary of the fatal shooting of six Palestinian citizens of Israel, as they protested the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land, more than 40 years ago.Haaretz reported that Israel was to deploy over 100 snipers along the border ahead of the planned protest, and orders to fire could be issued by lower-ranking officers, a change from standard procedure. Credit: Rami Khateeb via Storyful