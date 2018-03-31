'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings

Protesters gathered outside City Hall in Sacramento on March 30 to march in frustration at the result of a private autopsy which found Stephon Clark had been fatally shot eight times, six times in his back, by police officers.Friday marked the fourth day of protests with calls for police reform.There were no reports of arrests.This video shows large crowds of protesters with signs chant, “Say his name, Stephon Clark.” Credit: Kaitlin Walbrook via Storyful