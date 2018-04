Buying an ice-cream in Qatar can be bit of a challenge, at least at this ice-cream stall in the country's famous Souq Waqif.

This video shows a British tourist attempting to purchase a cone on Friday at the market but being toyed with continually by the vendor who keeps whipping the frozen treat away just as he's about to get his hands on it.

Despite the immediate frustration, the customer described it as "a fun experience."