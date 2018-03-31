Dashcam Captures Car Speeding Wrong Direction on Highway Prior to Fatal Crash

The driver of a car captured on a dashcam video driving the wrong way on Highway 99 outside Vancouver on March 25 died from injuries sustained after he crashed into two other cars.Footage recorded on a front and rearview dashcam showed the car speeding past other vehicles in the opposite direction, forcing drivers to swerve out of the way.As a result of the multi-vehicle collision, local media reported that the British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed the man’s death on March 29. The passenger of another car involved in the incident suffered serious injuries, while others were treated at the scene. Credit: YouTube/NakedLaptop via Storyful