Fire breaks out on Stansted Airport shuttle bus

Flights resumed at Stansted Airport on Saturday after a fire on a passenger shuttle bus forced departures to be cancelled on Friday.

A video showed the the bus spewing thick black smoke into the air on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews put out the blaze after about 20 minutes, according to the filmer of the video.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which began at around 4.20pm local time.

The airport cancelled all departing flights on Friday until midnight.