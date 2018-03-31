IDF Release Videos of Rock Throwers on Gaza Side of Border Fence

The Israeli Defense Force posted footage on March 30 showing Palestinian Land Day demonstrations, with protesters throwing rocks towards IDF forces, who responded with what appeared to be tear gas.Other footage from Friday’s demonstration showed live bullets being fired at protesters gathered near the border fence in Gaza, with local news reporting at least 15 people were killed and another 1,400 injured.Thousands of Palestinians gathered along Gaza’s border with Israel commemorating Palestinian Land Day, which marks the anniversary of the shooting deaths of six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land more than 40 years ago. Credit: IDF via Storyful