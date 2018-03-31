NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters completed a survey of the Sierra Nevada mountains to collect data to determine potential flooding when the snow melts this spring. Video posted on Friday, March 30, shows part of the survey mission.The snowpack in Lake Tahoe grew from 25 to 73 percent of median in March due to snowstorms, according to a news report. The snow brings the levels from dismal to respectable, the news report said, and rivals the “Miracle March” snow in 1991. Credit: NOAA Hurricane Hunters via Storyful