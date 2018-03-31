Clashes Reported as Palestinians Mark Land Day by Marching to Gaza Border

At least seven Palestinians were killed on March 30 as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) clashed with Palestinians in a series of mass protests along the border between Gaza and Israel on Friday, March 30, local reports said.The march towards the border was part of the Palestinian Land Day commemorations, which mark the anniversary of the shooting dead of six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they were protesting the Israeli government’s expropriation of Palestinian land. Credit: Quds Radio 102.7 FM via Storyful