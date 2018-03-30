Fire Breaks Out on Delta Air Lines Plane at Atlanta International Airport

A fire broke out on a Delta Air Lines flight after a mechanical problem forced it to return to Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday, March 29.Ronnie Fernando, who was travelling in a nearby aircraft, took video showing smoke billowing from the Delta plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The plane was travelling to Ecuador when a mechanical issue forced it to return to Atlanta, the landing gear caught fire after landing, CBS News reported. The flames were quickly extinguished before the passengers were taken to a replacement aircraft to continue their journey, the report said. Credit: Ronnie Fernando via Storyful