Stunning Drone Footage Shows Sea Ice Across North Atlantic

Andre Beyzaei flew his drone over the sea off Newfoundland, Canada, on March 27, and captured this stunning close-up footage of ice across the North Atlantic.A study published in Geophysical Research Letters found climate change has turned the icebergs in the region into unexpected hazards for oil rigs and shipping vessels. As global ocean temperatures rise, sea ice that would typically remain trapped in the arctic instead breaks off and moves southward at a faster rate. Increased ice mobility would result in access to water channels being frozen shut and more physical dangers in the North Atlantic. Credit: Andre Beyzaei via Storyful