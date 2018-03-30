Bus Bursts Into Flames, Kills Multiple Migrant Workers in Thailand

At least 21 migrant workers from Myanmar were killed after their bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in Tak province, Thailand, on Friday, March 30.This dramatic video shows the burning bus on Highway 12, near Taksin Maharat National Park in Tambon Mae Thor, according to the Bangkok Post. At least 27 peopple escaped from the bus, but many of them were injured and had been taken to hospital, the newspaper reported. Credit: Poonsak Thao Kham via Storyful