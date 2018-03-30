News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bus Bursts Into Flames, Kills Multiple Migrant Workers in Thailand

At least 21 migrant workers from Myanmar were killed after their bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in Tak province, Thailand, on Friday, March 30.This dramatic video shows the burning bus on Highway 12, near Taksin Maharat National Park in Tambon Mae Thor, according to the Bangkok Post. At least 27 peopple escaped from the bus, but many of them were injured and had been taken to hospital, the newspaper reported. Credit: Poonsak Thao Kham via Storyful

Latest

0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_0700_nat_pippa
0:24

Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe
0331_0700_nat_coffee
0:27

Coffee cancer concerns
0331_0700_nat_friday
0:37

Christians mark Good Friday with traditional ceremonies
0331_0700_nat_weather
1:34

Gold Coast wild weather
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
0331_0700_nat_Easterstart
0:31

Fatal crash near Sydney
0331_0700_nat_russia
1:18

Australian diplomats expelled from Russia

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'