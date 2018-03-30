Cranky Croc Elvis Steals and Chomps on Pool Scoop

Elvis lives up to his reputation of being “Australia’s crankiest croc” by snatching a pool scoop from a keeper at Australian Reptile Park, as seen in this video released on Friday, March 30.Zookeepers said they noticed a carrot at the bottom of Elvis’s pool on Friday morning and tried to retrieve it with a pool scoop, while the half-tonne reptile took a like to it. This video shows keepers successfully pulling the scoop from his mouth, before zooming in on the damage caused by his jaws.The saltwater crocodile was first found attacking fishing boats and stealing barramundi in Darwin Harbour, the Northern Territory. He was then sent to the park in Somersby, New South Wales, in 2007, but the move did not tame his tamper. Elvis ate his stable mates, and lost two teeth after attacking keepers and their lawmowers in 2011, ABC reported. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful