Playful Pandas Get a Fright by Buddy Fallen From Tree

Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding’s pandas Xing Er and He Xing were having a great time playing with one another when they suddenly got a huge fright, as their friend, San Er, fell from a tree on February 28, 2015.The shocked pandas immediately started investigating the “intruder,” who, despite having just fallen to the ground, seemed least bothered! Luckily no pandas were harmed in this incident. Credit: iPandaChannel via Storyful