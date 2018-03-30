Canada's threat level the same, but Toronto's not taking chances
Canada's threat level has been the same for the past four years, but with acts of terror taking place around the world, Toronto is one of the cities that's not taking any chances when it comes to the safety of their residents. Toronto's mayor says new measures implemented around major venues aren't a reaction to a specific threat — Mayor John Tory did hint however that they are a response to documentation that was compiled by various security agencies regarding safety at public buildings that attract big crowds