Changes to domestic violence court cases a matter of life and death
Changes proposed in an omnibus bill that would completely alter how domestic violence court cases are handled are a matter of life and death for victims. The proposed legislation would make it more difficult for people with a history of domestic violence to be released on bail; by putting the onus on repeat offenders to convince judges to set them free. Advocates say it could be the difference between life or death, pointing to various cases in which women were assaulted or killed before offenders were tried