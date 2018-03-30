Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation in Port St. Lucie

A brush fire quickly grew to 50 acres on Thursday, March 29, prompting the Florida Forest Service to evacuate residents from at least 40 homes.The wildfire started near Southeast Wake Road, with smoke visible from the turnpike, according to CBS 12. Utility companies were on scene in case the fire spread to power lines. The Forest Service also reported some minor property damage. Credit: Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer for the Okeechobee District via Storyful