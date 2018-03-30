Indian National Arrested in Brisbane for Alleged People Smuggling

An Indian national was arrested at Brisbane Airport on March 28 for allegedly smuggling eight people who police said were disguised as a “fake media contingent” heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.The Australian Border Force said the 46-year-old arrived in Brisbane from Bangkok, Thailand, with the group. According to ABC, the group which said they were sports journalists. Officials said the group was found with fraudulent foreign media credentials and had been detained by immigration.The arrested Indian national was charged with offenses related to people smuggling, false documents and false or misleading information relating to non-citizens. Police said he would appear in court on April 6, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Credit: Australian Border Force via Storyful