The Talk - Sara Gilbert Emotional Over 'Roseanne' Revival's Big Debut: 'I could cry'

Sara Gilbert gets emotional on "The Talk" discussing the huge debut of "Roseanne" after 20 years. "We are so grateful to the fans. I mean it's just unbelievable," says Gilbert. "You're always nervous before you do something. I was flying on the day of the premiere and I was kind of watching the clock and I was like "oh it's coming on in New York, oh it's coming on in Chicago" and when I got to Los Angeles, I was almost home and I was in the car and I was like, 'oh my god it's 8:01, it's on in Los Angeles.' I was like... I could cry now just thinking, it's been so many years. You know, it's my childhood...it's just amazing to watch."