Alarm Alerts Woman to Snake Slithering on Her Front Door

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27.Allison Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected at her front door. She checked the security footage and discovered a snake hanging off the door handle.The reptile can be seen crawling up and down the door. A snake expert told NBC 5 news that the animal was likely a rat snake, which are common in Texas and which are not venomous. Credit: Allison Keller via Storyful