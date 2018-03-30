‘She has got my attention’: Tomi Lahren gun photo stirs up commenters

“Nothing better than a strong woman who carries.” “Yeah, that looks comfortable for working out.

SMH.” Tomi Lahren shared a photo of herself packing heat in her yoga pants, and the controversial shot has stirred up thousands of comments on Newsroom.

In the Instagram image, conservative pundit and TV personality Tomi Lahren has a steely glare and a gun tucked into her yoga pants. She was promoting the brand Alexo Athletica, which specializes in "active carry-wear." These leggings are designed with a front pocket that gives women the option to carry a firearm while they exercise. Along with the shot, Lahren included the caption: "Ladies, chances are your assailant is gonna be bigger, stronger, and faster, and that’s why you have @alexoathletica for your gun, your mace, or even your phone."​

While a flurry of Twitter posts are mocking the pose, she has largely won admirers on Newsroom: “As a yoga pant wearing woman, love it!” “Thank you Tomi for standing up for traditional values and the U.S. Constitution.” See the video above for more reactions.

