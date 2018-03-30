North Philly Church Burns Near Temple University

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene for a three-alarm blaze at a church in north Philadelphia on Thursday, March 29, near Temple University.Nearby off-campus housing for the school was evacuated as the Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ burned, according to local news.The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control shortly after 4pm. Frederick Tookes, the church’s pastor, told media that the last service at the church was held on Tuesday and no one should have been inside. Credit: thebroomstick via Storyful