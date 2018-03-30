Georgia Minister, Family Arrested After Brawl With Police

Police in Lilburn, Georgia, got into a serious altercation with a minister and his family on Sunday, March 25, ending with Wilmer Cruz Sr, his wife, and two sons being placed under arrest on various charges.The altercation began when police responded to a call about a missing girl reported to be in the elder Cruz’s vehicle parked in front of his church, Iglesia Cristiana Evangelica. The confrontation quickly escalated into pushing, shoving, and shouting. At one point, one of the Cruz sons ripped the radio off an officer, and Cristina Cruz, the minister’s wife, grabbed an officer’s taser. The elder Cruz and one of his sons also slammed an officer into one of the glass windows of the church.According to jail information, Wilmer Cruz Sr has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault against law enforcement, and interference with custody. Wilmer Cruz Jr, 17, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, interference with custody, obstruction of a 911 call, and theft by taking for ripping the radio off the officer. Cristina Cruz was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, interference with custody, and theft by taking for grabbing the taser. Cruz’s other son is 16 years old and was charged as a minor.The missing girl was later returned to her mother’s custody. Credit: Lilburn Police Department via Storyful