Boris Johnson lookalike leads anti-Brexit bus tour

A group of "EU superheroes" led by a Boris Johnson impersonator toured London on an open-top bus calling for a stop to Brexit one year ahead of the deadline of the UK's withdrawal.

Footage shows the tour, organised by anti-Brexit activists No. 10 Vigil, driving around iconic London sights such as Westminster and the Strand while people observe.

Boris Johnson lookalike Drew Galdron said: "Nobody is going to want the Brexit we’re likely to get, not Remainers, not people who voted leave, because most people didn’t know what they were voting for.”

While parked on Parliament Square the campaign bus was approached by a 63-year-old French woman who said she no longer wanted to be in the UK because of the abuse she faced for having an accent.

March 29 marks one year until the UK officially leaves the EU.

Polling data suggests 52 percent of Brits would vote to remain in the bloc if there were a second referendum.