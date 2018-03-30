CCTV captures restaurant explosion in China

CCTV footage has captured the moment a restaurant exploded in eastern China's Shandong Province today (March 29), injuring three.

The video shows a sudden explosion at the restaurant, with debris including door frames sent flying across the road and into the path of people waiting at a bus stop.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene.

Three passersby suffered minor injuries and all were seen to at the hospital.

A gas leak is suspected as a possible cause.