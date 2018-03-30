Senate Candidate Joe Arpaio Vows to Pursue Birtherism, Obama 'Fake' Birth Certificate if Elected

Former Maricopa County sheriff and GOP Arizona Senate candidate Joe Arpaio said on March 24 that if elected, he would continue his quest to demonstrate that former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fake document.In video posted to YouTube by Tru Conservative TV, Arpaio can be seen talking to a group at the Western Conservative Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.“Another thing that made a little news and I don’t talk about it anymore, until I become a U.S. senator,” Arpaio says, “It has something to do with a document. Now if I asked you guys – I’m a nothing now but if I were still the sheriff – I could ask for your birth certificate,” he says, as the crowd laughs.“So, I’m kind of dropping that right now. But, I’m going to tell you something, 100 percent, we proved that’s a fake document,” he continued.Arpaio claimed “scientific” evidence backed up his claim. “We had to go to Italy to get expert advice. It’s a very interesting story,” he said. Credit: Tru Conservative TV via Storyful