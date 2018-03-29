Severe Sandstorm Engulfs Egypt's Qena Region

A severe sandstorm hit several areas in Egypt on Wednesday, March 28, engulfing the landscape in towering dust clouds, as seen in this video from Qena Governorate.A state of emergency was temporarily issued on Wednesday in nearby Sohag by Governer Ayman Abdel-Moneim, but was lifted by the evening, the Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported. Abdel-Moneim instructed all schools in Sohag to remain closed on Thursday, however.The sandstorm moved to the Sinai region on Thursday, interfering with ballot counting in Egypt’s presidential election, according to Egypt Today. Voting took place between March 26 and March 28. Credit: Haitham Hamad via Storyful