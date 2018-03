A petite food blogger devoured a massive Easter roast dinner big enough to feed a family-of-four - all wrapped up in a 20inch YORKSHIRE PUDDING. Super eater Kate Ovens managed to polish-off the giant Yorkshire pudding wrap - containing enough roast beef and vegetables to feed a family-of-four on Easter Sunday. The giant snack measured a whopping 20 inches long - and weighed a massive FIVE pounds.