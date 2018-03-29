Dog who was shot in the neck looks for new home

A dog which was shot in the neck and abandoned in a rural area is looking for a forever home to continue her recovery. Sweet pooch Eva, three months, and her sibling Enid were found outside an animal shelter in early March, but staff immediately realized she had a large lump on her neck. Workers at CARES Animal Shelter in Clarksdale, Mississippi, believed the lump was a result of an infection but when it did not go away with antibiotic creams, they decided to bring Eva to the local vet.