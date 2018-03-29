Brit baby meets his birth mother for the 1st time

This is the emotional moment a British man saved from a Vietnam orphanage as an infant met his birth mum for the first time since a DNA test discovered they were mum and son. Vance McElhinney, 43, had nothing but a crumpled baby photograph to show for his life before he was airlifted to England in a hastily organised 1975 emergency mission. Youngsters were gathered from Vietnamese orphanages in a frenzy of panic when the US president warned the advancing Vietcong intended to massacre war orphans.