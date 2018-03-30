BMW overtakes learner driver on wrong side of UK roundabout

This is the moment a BMW overtakes a learner driver by going the wrong way around a roundabout in the UK city of Leicester.

Dash-cam footage filmed on March 27 shows the white car tailing the learner heading into an empty roundabout.

When the learner enters the roundabout, the BMW veers off to the left and goes around the roundabout in the completely wrong direction.

The filmer, a driving instructor, said he was shocked by the driver's actions.

He said: "As we reach the roundabout, he looks right, sees it's clear and goes the wrong way around the roundabout to get in front of us then speeds off down the road.

"In the 17 years of being a driving instructor I've never had this happen."

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MUTE FROM SOURCE+