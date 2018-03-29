Man Extradited to Sydney Over Historical Child Sex Offences

A 67-year-old man was extradited from Queensland to New South Wales on Wednesday, March 28, after he was charged with historical sex offences on minors in the Blue Mountains region in the 1970s and 1980s.In this footage, the man, who was arrested on Mar 25, arrives in Sydney airport and is subsequently led to a police car.Police said he was then taken to Surry Hills Police Station and officially charged with indecent assault on a male and sexual assault. The man had been denied bail. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful