Flash Floods Hit San Antonio Streets

Flash floods hit San Antonio on Wednesday, March 28, after severe thunderstorms swept over the south Texas city.According to local reports flooding was forecast to impact the San Antonio suburbs of New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Live Oak, Leon Valley, Helotes, Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Kirby and Windcrest.These videos show the extent of the flash flood at the intersection between Austin Highway and Broadway Street in San Antonio. Credit: Kirby Bean via Storyful