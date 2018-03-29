Blue Bloods - Close Calls (Sneak Peek 4)

After Danny's brother-in-law, Jimmy (Kevin Dillon), gets caught up with the mob and steals Danny's credit card, Danny forces Jimmy to take down the mobsters with Baez's help. Also, Frank has Erin and Anthony investigate if his old partner, Lenny (Treat Williams), is truly guilty of a crime and Jamie is approached by Tariq (Rene Ifrah), an officer who wants his help getting reassigned from his undercover assignment at a mosque, on Blue Bloods, Friday, March 30 at 10/9c. Only CBS