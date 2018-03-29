Australian Reptile Park Delighted With 'Easter' Alligator Eggs

Easter is fast approaching and Australian Reptile Park staff are delighted with a very different kind of Easter egg.This March 29 video from the park, which is based in Somersby, New South Wales, shows an alligator hatching. The park said at least five baby alligators had hatched following their incubation in early January, and more were expected to emerge during the Easter weekend.“They are so small at the moment and can fit in the palm of my hand, it’s crazy to think that they’ll grow up to be over three metres one day,” Head of Reptiles Daniel Rumsey said. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful