Police raided three properties across inner-west Sydney on March 28, arresting four people with drug offences and seizing drugs and cash.White powder, which was allegedly methylamphetamine, or “ice,” pills and cash were seized during the operations, while two men and two women were arrested.The raid was carried out as part of Strike Force Dudauman’s ongoing efforts to disrupt “ice” supply in New South Wales. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful