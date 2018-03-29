The Young and the Restless - Check Out 45 Stars Who've Appeared On The Young And The Restless

As The Young and the Restless marks its 45th anniversary, take a look back at 45 famous alums of television's most-watched Daytime drama. From actors who were full-fledged cast members like Eva Longoria, Shemar Moore, Justin Hartley and the late Paul Walker, to bold-faced names who dropped by for buzzworthy guest appearances (Katy Perry, Wayne Gretzky, Jewel), Genoa City has had no shortage of A-list visitors through the years! Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless Weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.