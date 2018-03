Jeff Goldblum discusses performing with his jazz band, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and recording their first live album. He shares, "We play every week at Rockwell...it's in Los Feliz...In May 18th and 19th, we're making a record...we're doing it live, two shows live at the Capitol Records Building...they're playing them together. You're all invited and you'll be guests of honor."