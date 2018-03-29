Virginia Police Officer Rescues Dog From Buena Vista House Fire

Police officers in Buena Vista, Virginia, escorted a couple to safety and rescued their dog when their home caught fire on Sunday, March 25.Body camera footage shows Officer Jacob Moore searching the smoke-filled house for the dog, Zoey, and carrying the family pet to the safe arms of a neighbor. No one was injured, a news report said.Lovie Atkinson, one of the homeowners, ran a daycare center in the city for years, the report said, and locals are reaching out to assist the family. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was created to support the Atkinsons. Credit: Buena Vista Police Department via Storyful