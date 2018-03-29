‘Time to join the NRA.’ Calls to repeal the Second Amendment set off commenters

“Everyone has an opinion, thankfully we have the constitution.” “I can think of fewer things that would create a state of open rebellion in the United States.” Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’s call for a repeal of the Second Amendment has Newsroom readers up in arms.

In a New York Times op-ed piece, Stevens said March for Our Lives protesters asking for gun law reform should ask for more: “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

The vast majority of the thousands of Newsroom comments on the Yahoo News report show strong opposition: “I have never owned a gun in my life, but fully understand the importance of the Second Amendment.”

President Trump, meanwhile, completely dismissed Stevens’s call to repeal, tweeting, “The Second Amendment will never be repealed!”

The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Stevens called for the repeal in order to weaken the National Rifle Association. The NRA answered back with its own statement: “We will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom.”

