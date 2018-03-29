News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

‘Time to join the NRA.’ Calls to repeal the Second Amendment set off commenters

“Everyone has an opinion, thankfully we have the constitution.” “I can think of fewer things that would create a state of open rebellion in the United States.” Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’s call for a repeal of the Second Amendment has Newsroom readers up in arms.

In a New York Times op-ed piece, Stevens said March for Our Lives protesters asking for gun law reform should ask for more: “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

The vast majority of the thousands of Newsroom comments on the Yahoo News report show strong opposition: “I have never owned a gun in my life, but fully understand the importance of the Second Amendment.”

President Trump, meanwhile, completely dismissed Stevens’s call to repeal, tweeting, “The Second Amendment will never be repealed!”

The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Stevens called for the repeal in order to weaken the National Rifle Association. The NRA answered back with its own statement: “We will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom.”

What do you think? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_0700_nat_pippa
0:24

Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe
0331_0700_nat_coffee
0:27

Coffee cancer concerns
0331_0700_nat_friday
0:37

Christians mark Good Friday with traditional ceremonies
0331_0700_nat_weather
1:34

Gold Coast wild weather
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
0331_0700_nat_Easterstart
0:31

Fatal crash near Sydney
0331_0700_nat_russia
1:18

Australian diplomats expelled from Russia

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'