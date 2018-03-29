David Bowie Statue Vandalized in Aylesbury 48 Hours After it Was Unveiled

A statue of David Bowie was vandalized on March 27, less than 48 hours after it was unveiled in Aylesbury, England. Graffiti reading “Feed the homeless first” and “RIP DB” were scrawled next to it, while parts of the statue were painted over.Footage of the vandalism was captured on a webcam set up in front of the bronze statue, named “Earthly Messenger,” which was created after a crowdfunding campaign by music promoter David Stopps gathered £100,000 to finance the piece.The statue was only unveiled on March 25 and was placed outside the Friars Aylesbury club where Bowie gave his first performance as Ziggy Stardust in July 1972. Credit: David Stopps via Storyful