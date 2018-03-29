News

UFO Appears Over the Aegean Sea During Flight to Athens

Kerry Forides filmed an unidentified object from his plane while flying over theAegean Sea on March 28.Forides has a Facebook page for his camera company, located in Corfu, Greece where he posts the majority of his video footage. He posted a status on his personal Facebook page sharing this article stating that there were striking similarities between what he observed during his flight and what was featured in the article which covered a UFO sighting in Switzerland. Credit: Kerry Forides via Storyful

0329_1800_sa_
1:23

Premier ticks off election promises
0329_1800_sa_easter
1:31

Shoppers scramble for Easter food
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
0329_1800_sa_watch
1:21

Smart watch data tracked victim’s final movements before she was bashed to death
0329_1800_sa_arrest
1:34

Dramatic arrest of teen wanted over terrifying carjacking
0329_1800_vic_police
0:25

Victoria Police to get military-style guns
0329_1800_syd_easter
0:25

What is open over the Easter long weekend?
0329_1800_vic_goodfriday
1:36

Victorians to dig deep for Good Friday Appeal

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'