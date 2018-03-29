Big Horn Sheep Get Into Formation in Oregon State Park

Jamie Benes was on a camping trip with his brother for his birthday when they spotted a group of bighorn sheep in Oregon’s Cottonwood Canyon State Park on Saturday, March 24.They had been riding up the Pinnacles Trail before dark when they saw the herd run right in front of them, he told Storyful. The sheep then started jumping up the side of the mountain as the brothers looked on and filmed the herd.Cottonwood Canyon park is one of Oregon’s newest state parks. It was established in 2013 and is the state’s second largest state park. Credit: Jamie Benes via Storyful